Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Decreases By 11.6%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 538,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Clariant Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLZNF opened at $16.02 on Friday. Clariant has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

