Short Interest in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Increases By 20.7%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CCB traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $51.94. 60,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $673.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coastal Financial has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $54.41.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.58 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

In related news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,644.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $41,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,644.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John J. Dickson sold 890 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $43,396.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $1,009,901 over the last ninety days. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,172,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

