Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Drops By 23.2%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $3.71 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

