Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Grows By 29.5%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CRARY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 217,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,689. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRARY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €13.80 ($14.23) to €10.20 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

