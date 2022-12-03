Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Drops By 18.2%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
DNP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 295,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
