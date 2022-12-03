Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Drops By 18.2%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 295,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $13,859,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,421,000. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 407,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 318,103 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 270.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 303,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,286,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after buying an additional 264,335 shares during the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

