Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Drops By 14.1%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:D traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,443,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 51,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

