Short Interest in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Grows By 33.4%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,800 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the October 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DSS has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. DSS had a negative net margin of 109.41% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Rating ) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

