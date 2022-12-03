Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Declines By 20.0%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Emmi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLZF remained flat at $726.00 during trading on Friday. Emmi has a 12 month low of $726.00 and a 12 month high of $1,200.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $791.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $875.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emmi from CHF 1,040 to CHF 928 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

Further Reading

