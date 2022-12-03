Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Increases By 30.9%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRFHF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

FRFHF stock traded up $8.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $585.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $363.48 and a 1 year high of $588.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.93 and its 200-day moving average is $512.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

