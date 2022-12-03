Short Interest in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expands By 9.8%

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:FLO opened at $29.98 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.38.
Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Flowers Foods Company Profile
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
