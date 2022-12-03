Short Interest in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expands By 9.8%

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FLO opened at $29.98 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

