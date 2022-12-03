Short Interest in Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Grows By 31.7%

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galenica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Galenica alerts:

Galenica Price Performance

Shares of GALNF opened at 75.25 on Friday. Galenica has a one year low of 75.25 and a one year high of 75.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 77.44.

Galenica Company Profile

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galenica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.