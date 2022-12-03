Short Interest in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Grows By 50.9%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,400 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the October 31st total of 367,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genetron Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTH remained flat at $1.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,688. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Genetron has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 61.51% and a negative net margin of 127.72%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genetron

Genetron Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Genetron by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,124,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 712,597 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.