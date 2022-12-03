Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Increases By 49.5%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the October 31st total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,828,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 85,413 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

GILT remained flat at $6.10 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,904. The stock has a market cap of $345.32 million, a PE ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

