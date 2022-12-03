Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Grows By 47.7%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GTIM shares. TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 7,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,306. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.96.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
