Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Grows By 47.7%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTIM shares. TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 7,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,306. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.