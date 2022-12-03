Short Interest in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Declines By 13.4%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 24,850 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,636,649.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 121,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

