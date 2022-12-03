Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Decreases By 38.1%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hammer Technology Stock Performance
HMMR remained flat at $0.33 on Friday. 2,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Hammer Technology has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.02.
About Hammer Technology
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hammer Technology (HMMR)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.