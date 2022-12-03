Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Decreases By 17.9%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

IG Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IGAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,354. IG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IG Acquisition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,773,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in IG Acquisition by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in IG Acquisition by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 750,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in IG Acquisition by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition Company Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.