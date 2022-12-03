Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Declines By 25.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $71.28 and a twelve month high of $115.17.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

