Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Rises By 28.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 481.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $142.50. 3,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $182.81.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

