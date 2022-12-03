Short Interest in IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Expands By 13.7%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
IP Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IPZYF remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. IP Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.
IP Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IP Group (IPZYF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.