Short Interest in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Increases By 9.2%

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IVH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 58,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,465. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
