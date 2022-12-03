Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Increases By 14.6%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JCRRF remained flat at $19.24 during midday trading on Friday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

Featured Stories

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

