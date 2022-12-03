Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Increases By 14.6%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of JCRRF remained flat at $19.24 during midday trading on Friday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.
About JCR Pharmaceuticals
