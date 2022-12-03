Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Drops By 25.3%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,075,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 1,440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSANF remained flat at $13.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. Kansai Paint has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

