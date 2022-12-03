Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Drops By 25.3%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,075,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 1,440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kansai Paint Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSANF remained flat at $13.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. Kansai Paint has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $21.41.
Kansai Paint Company Profile
