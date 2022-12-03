Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Expands By 13.5%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Kinaxis stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $150.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

