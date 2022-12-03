Short Interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Decreases By 33.3%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 17,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,625,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,153,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.03.

MGM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. 4,656,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,815. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

