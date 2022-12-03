Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Increases By 19.0%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MACAW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Moringa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Institutional Trading of Moringa Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 84.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 350,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

