Short Interest in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Drops By 21.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 139,140,000 shares. Approximately 27.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,285,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,754,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 967,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

