Short Interest in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Drops By 21.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 139,140,000 shares. Approximately 27.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,285,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,754,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 967,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

Featured Articles

