Short Interest in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Drops By 21.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 139,140,000 shares. Approximately 27.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $7.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive
In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
