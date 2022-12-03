Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Drops By 25.0%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nocopi Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NNUP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,936. Nocopi Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nocopi Technologies (NNUP)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.