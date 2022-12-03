Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Drops By 25.0%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nocopi Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NNUP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,936. Nocopi Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

See Also

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

