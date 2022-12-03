Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Expands By 38.1%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCN stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.15. 294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,424. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

