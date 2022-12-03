Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Expands By 38.1%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
OXLCN stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.15. 294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,424. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.03.
About Oxford Lane Capital
