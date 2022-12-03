Short Interest in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Drops By 30.7%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

P3 Health Partners Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ PIIIW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. 7,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,477. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIIIW. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 269,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 72,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 352,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

