Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Rises By 16.0%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,009,400 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 3,456,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEYUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

