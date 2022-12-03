Short Interest in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Drops By 24.2%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,790,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 35,330,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.
In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,794,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,233 shares of company stock worth $19,920,813. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE RBLX traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $33.99. 15,783,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,587,193. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
