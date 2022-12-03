Short Interest in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Drops By 24.2%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,790,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 35,330,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,794,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,233 shares of company stock worth $19,920,813. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 53.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 68.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $16,730,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $33.99. 15,783,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,587,193. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

