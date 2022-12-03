Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Rises By 42.9%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on RTL Group from €41.75 ($43.04) to €42.00 ($43.30) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

RTL Group stock remained flat at $4.07 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, and RTL Up free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now! thematic pay channels; and RTL Zwei, an equity participation in the free-to-air channel.

