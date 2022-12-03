Short Interest in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Decreases By 20.7%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:SBOW opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.36. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth $1,318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 106.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

