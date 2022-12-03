Short Interest in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Expands By 15.9%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sunlight Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE SUNL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 174,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,607. The company has a market capitalization of $234.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunlight Financial

About Sunlight Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

