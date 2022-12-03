Short Interest in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Expands By 15.9%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE SUNL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 174,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,607. The company has a market capitalization of $234.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.70.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.46.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
