Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Rises By 32.4%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE IHD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%.
Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Featured Articles
