Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Rises By 32.4%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IHD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

