Short Interest in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expands By 32.0%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 541,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.83%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

