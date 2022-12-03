Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 531,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.5 days.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LWSCF remained flat at $8.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LWSCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.