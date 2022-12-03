Sigma Lithium’s (SGML) “Outperform Spec Market Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Sigma Lithium Stock Up 2.1 %
SGML opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $39.93.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
