Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading 10.5% Higher

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 34,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Silver Range Resources Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

About Silver Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.