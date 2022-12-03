SingularityNET Hits Market Capitalization of $47.64 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $47.64 million and $4.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,962.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010650 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040234 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00242165 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,576,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,322 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,576,938.8871071 with 1,135,672,322.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04224169 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $633,520.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.