Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 47,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,090,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLDP. DA Davidson cut shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Solid Power Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Solid Power had a net margin of 392.40% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Solid Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Solid Power by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

