Sourceless (STR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51.48

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $172.42 million and $51.48 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,026.24 or 1.00006959 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040618 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021359 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00245404 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00821046 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

