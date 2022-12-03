Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0080

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $167.50 million and $32.59 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,970.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010632 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021440 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00243156 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00821043 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $51.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.