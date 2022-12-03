SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $27,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $173,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SP opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.