SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

