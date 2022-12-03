SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

