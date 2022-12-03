SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Coury Firm Asset Management LLC

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $157,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

