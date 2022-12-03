Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 11,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 24,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Spectra7 Microsystems Trading Down 7.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.
