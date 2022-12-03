Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Jeff L. Vacirca Buys 50,000 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) Director Jeff L. Vacirca purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPPI stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

SPPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $123,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 127,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.